“I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f****** p*** out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me.
“I felt so fortunate that there was a way that I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become okay with laying him to rest.”
At one point, Riley and Lisa Marie decided to get tattoos in Benjamin’s honour, opting to be inked on the corresponding body parts where he had had his own tributes to his family, with the Daisy Jones and the Six star getting hers on her collarbone and his mom on her hand.
To get the artwork perfect, Lisa Marie invited the tattoo artist to see Benjamin’s own inkings up close.
Riley wrote: “I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five”.
Shortly after they had their tattoo tributes, Lisa Marie and Riley began getting a “vibe” that Benjamin wanted to be moved from the house.
Riley wrote: “We all got this vibe from my brother that he didn’t want his body in this house anymore. ‘Guys,’ he seemed to be saying, ‘This is getting weird.’ Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f***!’”.
Benjamin was eventually laid to rest in Graceland with his grandfather Elvis, after a funeral service in Malibu.