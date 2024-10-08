Lisa Marie wrote: “Having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him”.

The singer enlisted the help of a compassionate funeral director to get Benjamin’s body to her house and had to keep the room where he was kept at 55 degrees.

She felt “fortunate” to be able to continue to care for him while she decided on whether his final resting place should be the family’s Graceland estate or in Hawaii.

She wrote: “That was part of why it took so long.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood pictured in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

“I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f****** p*** out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me.

“I felt so fortunate that there was a way that I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become okay with laying him to rest.”

At one point, Riley and Lisa Marie decided to get tattoos in Benjamin’s honour, opting to be inked on the corresponding body parts where he had had his own tributes to his family, with the Daisy Jones and the Six star getting hers on her collarbone and his mom on her hand.

To get the artwork perfect, Lisa Marie invited the tattoo artist to see Benjamin’s own inkings up close.

Riley wrote: “I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five”.

Shortly after they had their tattoo tributes, Lisa Marie and Riley began getting a “vibe” that Benjamin wanted to be moved from the house.

Riley wrote: “We all got this vibe from my brother that he didn’t want his body in this house anymore. ‘Guys,’ he seemed to be saying, ‘This is getting weird.’ Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f***!’”.

Benjamin was eventually laid to rest in Graceland with his grandfather Elvis, after a funeral service in Malibu.