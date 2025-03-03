“Or could his wife have suffered an acute medical event which caused her death, and then Mr Hackman was in such a state that he had a heart attack and died? We are looking at all possibilities.”

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa in a photo from 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered by a worker who arrived at the couple’s $7.9 million ranch on February 26 to carry out maintenance.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed Hackman’s pacemaker had “abruptly stopped,” and a preliminary analysis showed his last recorded event on February 17.

He said: “A more thorough investigation will be completed, but both Mr Hackman and his wife tested negative for carbon monoxide.”

Arakawa was found collapsed in the bathroom with pills scattered on the counter and floor beside her.

The medications included treatment for thyroid issues, high blood pressure, chest pain, and a painkiller.

A space heater was found near her body, which initially led police to suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Gene Hackman in a scene from The French Connection (1971), for which he won an Oscar for best actor.

An officer close to the investigation said: “It may also be that Mrs Hackman had a medical crisis of her own”.

“Mr Hackman was found in the mud room. She was (3 metres to 6 metres) away from him in a bathroom. Did she try to get blood pressure medication or something like that?

“She could have had a medical incident which led to her death. The space heater was on the floor, suggesting she grabbed it and brought it down when she fell.”

Police confirmed that while the deaths remain “suspicious,” there is currently no indication of third-party involvement.

A full toxicology report is expected to take several weeks.