During the call, the man began to cry, repeatedly saying “damn” as the dispatcher alerted paramedics to the situation.

When asked about the pair, he said he had “no idea” if they were awake or “breathing” because “[the house] is closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see that she is lying down on the floor from the window”.

“No, dude, they’re not moving!” he said while becoming alarmingly concerned. “Just send somebody out here really quick!”

Gene Hackman pictured in London in 1973. Photo / Evening Standard, Getty Images

He stressed they were “not awake” or “alert” and showed no signs of life.

The worker did not know Hackman or Arakawa and was employed by the gated community where they lived.

An “active investigation” into the deaths was under way, a police department statement said.

“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

“All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant,” Mendoza said.

Gene Hackman's performance in The French Connection (1971) won him the best actor Oscar. The movie also won best picture.

Gene Hackman’s daughter breaks silence

Hackman’s daughter has spoken following her father’s mysterious death, describing the 95-year-old as a recluse.

Leslie Anne Hackman told Daily Mail the family were waiting to hear from police regarding the cause of death as the couple’s death remained a mystery.

Leslie and her sister, Elizabeth, have speculated the couple and one of their dogs died from inhaling toxic fumes from a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The family suggested there was “no indication that there was any problem” with their father in the lead-up to the pair’s death and are still processing what happened.

“Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition. He liked to do Pilates and yoga and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health,” she told Daily Mail.

While she was close with her father, she explained he had been keeping to himself and hadn’t seen him in a few months.

Gene Hackman in The Conversation (1974).

The acclaimed actor, who was 95, received two Oscars and two Baftas in his acting career, which spanned decades.

He secured the best actor Oscar in 1972 for his role as Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection.

Hackman landed a further Academy Award in the best supporting actor category for his part in 1992 western Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood.

The screen star, who celebrated his 95th birthday in January, was known for his reclusive nature, having stepped away from Hollywood nearly two decades ago.

His last film role was in 2004, playing Monroe “Eagle” Cole in the political satire Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman first rose to fame with his breakout role in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) and went on to star in iconic films such as Superman, The French Connection and Get Shorty, CNN reported.

Despite his successful career, he made the unexpected decision to retire from acting in 2004.

Hackman’s wife, Arakawa, 63, was a classical pianist.

Hackman also starred in the 2001 Wes Anderson hit The Royal Tenenbaums.