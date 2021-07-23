PJ Harding's last day at Aussie radio station: End of an era for broadcasting duo Jase and PJ

Jase and PJ have come to the end of their breakfast radio show together. Photo / Supplied

Jase and PJ have come to the end of their breakfast radio show together. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi radio host PJ Harding has bowed out of her Melbourne breakfast show for the last time after six and a half years opposite co-host Jase Hawkins.

The pair hosted their emotional final show on KIIS FM together today, with Harding working remotely from the studio in Masterton, where she's now based since moving back to New Zealand.

The official Jase and PJ Instagram account shared a sweet throwback to the first day of their show together.

She's been replaced by Channel 9 TV host Lauren Phillips. The show will relaunch on August 9.

In March this year, Harding revealed she was quitting the breakfast show. She announced live on air she was finishing up to move home and be with her fiance.

"The last six and a half years have been ... I don't even know how you explain it, we've had such a journey," she said on air.

"Last year was hard but last year was hard for everyone. And that is why I've come to the very challenging decision that I'm going to be finishing up with the show.

"It's been a very hard decision to make, probably one of the hardest to make in my life, but at the same time I know it couldn't be the more right decision for where I'm at," PJ said amid tears.

She lost her father at the end of 2019. In 2020 as the pandemic hit, she was in a long-distance relationship and didn't know when she was going to be able to see her partner again in New Zealand.

Hawkins told his co-host: "I'm really proud of you mate, it wouldn't be an easy decision to make, especially knowing what [money] you're on."

And it "killed him" watching her struggles last year, he said.

"There were mornings where … we'd be in an ad break and you're in tears and you looked at me like, 'I'm only staying here at the moment for you,'" Jase said.

The radio host announced her surprise engagement in January this year after it took place in New Zealand.

Her boyfriend of more than two years, known only as "BJ" to listeners, didn't even have the chance to pop the question before she interrupted as he pulled the ring out of his pocket and fired a "million questions" at him.

"I noticed he had something in his pocket and I launched into a million questions: 'What's in your pocket?', 'What have you got there?' [I was] wrestling him on the beach, jumping about … the poor guy."

Then BJ, who'd planned the moment for six months, pulled out a mussel shell holding "the most divine ring".

PJ revealed she "said yes straight away."