Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Video / Law&Crime Network

Piers Morgan has hit back at trolls after sharing pictures of him with infamous paedophiles and alleged sex offenders on social media.

The Sky News host has recently blocked Twitter accounts for posting snaps of him with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell as well as disgraced celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.

Criticised for being photographed with convicted felons, Morgan was been asked to explain himself and clapped back saying he didn't know the celebrities were sex offenders at the time.

Piers Morgan has been criticised for being photographed with convicted felons and asked to explain himself. Photo / Getty Images

"Reminder to all stupefyingly stupid cretins sending me this montage to make some pathetic 'gotcha' point," he wrote on Twitter.

"I didn't know any of these people were despicable sex offenders when these pix were taken.

"That's why I'm now blocking everyone who sends it to me – including this berk."

This is not the first time Morgan has spoken about the infamous pictures.

In January, the journalist was bombarded with pictures of him and Maxwell.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter explained: "To everyone gleefully sending me this photo: I met Ghislaine Maxwell at a book launch in New York in 2013. We spoke for 5 minutes about her father Bob who once owned the Daily Mirror.

"She seemed nice. Obviously, she's a monster. Sadly, I'm not a psychic. Hope this helps."

According to the Daily Star, Morgan responded to a Twitter user who questioned him in a since-deleted tweet.

"I've interviewed 1000s of people over the years, a tiny number of whom later turned out to be sex offenders," he replied.

"If you could tell me which of today's public figures are likely to be exposed for sex crimes in the future, it would help me work out who to pose with – thanks!"

In another tweet, the anchorman said he will block anyone who sends him an old picture of him with convicted felons.

"Now I've (again …) explained these pix, anyone who sends me them going forward to make some fatuous nonsensical 'GOTCHA!' point is getting blocked," he tweeted.

"You've been warned, so no tearful 'I was drunk, Piers, please forgive me!' pleas for mercy if you ignore this directive."