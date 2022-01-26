Peter Dinklage has hit out at an upcoming Disney remake of Snow White, calling it a "f***ing backwards story". Photo / Getty Images

Peter Dinklage has hit out at an upcoming Disney remake of Snow White, calling it a "f***ing backwards story". Photo / Getty Images

Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage has hit out at an upcoming Disney remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, calling it a "f***ing backwards story" in an explosive interview.

According to the New York Post, Dinklage made the comments about the upcoming Disney film while promoting his new movie Cyrano, on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

"I'm just like, what are you doing?" the 52-year-old said of the reboot. The film will star Latina actress Rachel Zegler, 20, as Snow White, which Dinklage, who was born with achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism, feels is hypocritical.

The upcoming Disney film will star Latina actress Rachel Zegler, 20, as Snow White. Photo / Getty Images

"You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing, man?" the Death at a Funeral actor said.

"Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me.

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?" continued Dinklage, who has been very outspoken in the past about the stereotypical portrayal of dwarfs in Hollywood films. "I guess I'm not loud enough."

The Station Agent star is not completely against a retelling of Snow White but feels that in this case producers have missed the opporunity to put a "cool or progressive spin on it".

Disney is yet to confirm further details about the upcoming film, beyond the casting of Zegler, so perhaps Dinklage's call for change has not come too late, with filming scheduled to start mid-year.

Dinklage's latest film, Cyrano, is based on the 1897 novel by Edmond Rostand. The story is essentially one of catfishing — it's about pretending to be somebody we are not. In his new take, a musical, Dinklage plays the man who has words to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett), but not the confidence, so he helps the nice-but-dim Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) win her heart instead.

The actor told the New York Times that his casting in the lead role in Cyrano makes him think that things might be finally changing for actors who don't fit the traditional Hollywood ideal of "heart throb"

"The idea of a leading actor is changing now," he says. "Whether racially or whatever. It's about time. We've been stuck with this stereotype of a leading man and it's healthy to open that up. Love life is not the domain of pretty people — everybody has a love life."