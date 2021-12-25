Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: West Side Story

2 minutes to read
Ariana DeBose as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story. In cinemas now.

Ariana DeBose as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story. In cinemas now.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

In directing his first musical, Steven Spielberg artfully channels the power of West Side Story's iconic songs while texturing the tale with updated cultural depictions.

Previously adapted into a beloved, multi-Oscar-winning 1961 film, the 1957

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.