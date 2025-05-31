Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Peter Beckett documentary lands nomination at Canadian Screen Awards

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Peter Beckett always maintained his innocence over allegations he murdered his second wife, Laura Letts-Beckett. Photo / Prime Video

Peter Beckett always maintained his innocence over allegations he murdered his second wife, Laura Letts-Beckett. Photo / Prime Video

A three-part documentary series on the murder trial of New Zealand man Peter Beckett, accused of murdering his wife in Canada, scored a nomination at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards.

Director Trish Neufeld‘s In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery was a finalist for Best Factual Series in the awards,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment