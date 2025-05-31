Peter Beckett always maintained his innocence over allegations he murdered his second wife, Laura Letts-Beckett. Photo / Prime Video

Peter Beckett always maintained his innocence over allegations he murdered his second wife, Laura Letts-Beckett. Photo / Prime Video

A three-part documentary series on the murder trial of New Zealand man Peter Beckett, accused of murdering his wife in Canada, scored a nomination at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards.

Director Trish Neufeld‘s In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery was a finalist for Best Factual Series in the awards, livestreamed on Saturday. Ultimately, the docuseries Who Owns The World was crowned the winner.

The Canadian series by AJP Productions and produced by Pablo Salzman, Thomas Robins and Suze Hannagan, was broadcast in New Zealand on Sky Open shortly after its global premiere on Prime Video last November.

Beckett, a former Napier City councillor, was accused of killing his wife Laura Letts-Beckett after she died during a fishing trip in Canada in 2010.

What ensued was an intense police investigation, scrutiny of a strained relationship, an alleged plot to kill witnesses, and nine years behind bars before an eventual acquittal – all of which are explored in the true crime series, told through the eyes of Beckett.