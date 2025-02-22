Advertisement
How Peter Beckett lived and died in Central America after being cleared of wife’s murder

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Peter Beckett – who always maintained his innocence over allegations he murdered his second wife, Laura – died in Guatemala despite a mercy dash involving his boat's cleaner, an English yachtie and four volunteer firefighters.

  • Details revealed of a late-night mercy dash to get an ailing Peter Beckett from his catamaran to hospital.
  • At least two of Beckett’s adult children have travelled to Guatemala to recover his body and be handed ownership of his six-figure boat.
  • The prominent Canadian barrister who defended the former Kiwi local body politician on charges of murdering his second wife says he endured “immense stress”.

An ailing Peter Beckett was on “borrowed time” but lived his life to the fullest before his death in Guatemala, his Canadian defence lawyer says.

After being cleared of murdering his second wife, the former Napier local body politician started his new life in Central America with a life

“Very sad” – How Peter Beckett lived and died in his dream “retirement destination”

Beckett on his conviction: “The biggest miscarriage of justice I think in the world”

