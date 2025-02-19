Prosecutors alleged Beckett killed his second wife in a bid to gain financially.
A 2016 trial ended with a hung jury.
During that first trial, the jury heard from a cellmate of Beckett’s who claimed the New Zealand man provided him a list of names of people to kill including the police investigator, Letts-Beckett’s parents, a cousin and a lawyer.
“It developed to where I was to take out witnesses for him upon my release – and by take out, I mean kill witnesses,” the informant told jurors.
After the first case was ruled a mistrial, Beckett was tried again in 2017, found guilty of first-degree murder and handed a 25-year non-parole sentence.
Instead, Beckett invested in a Leopard 47 Sailing Catamaran – which costs up to $785,000 new– and headed towards Central America.
In mid-2023 his travels took him to Honduras, a country with Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean coastlines.
While there, he was hospitalised at Roatan with a badly broken leg.
Before departing Honduras, he posted on social media that his next destination would be Belize; on the eastern coast of Central America, with Caribbean Sea shorelines to the east and dense jungle to the west.
He wrote it was a business and pleasure trip on his catamaran.
“I’ll need some crew. Going to Charter for awhile. Belize gets 337 cruise ship visits, Gorgeous. Anyone interested?.”
“Not sure!! Maybe if I meet an adventurous girl. But it’s my favorite temperature here, at some time, everyday. 27°C.
“Mangoes, Melons, Papayas, and a huge range of tropical fruits and vegetables, not to mention, Lobster, Squid, Conch, Shrimps and Fish caught fresh for breakfast, while sipping the best coffee, on earth.
“Widowed now for 14 years, maybe it’s time to find a First, and LAST MATE. Who wants to share my Dream???”
He also posted on a social media page for yachties in the region, seeking a “soul and sailing mate”.
While Beckett’s social media suggested he was living his dream new life, a man who knew him in Belize told the Herald his existence wasn’t all tropical joy.
“He was alone here and seemed a bit sad the few times I met him,” the man said.
“There seemed to be a group of people that knew his history since his story was on Amazon Prime, which made him a bit of an outcast.
“But I liked him.”
The man said he understood Beckett died due to a badly infected leg which he had battled “for quite some time”.
“He was in Puerto Barrios [hospital] getting IV antibiotics. I thought he was staying in a hotel as far as I last knew, but apparently somebody had to get him off of his boat to get him to the hospital.”
Crown prosecutors allege Beckett deliberately pushed his wife off the boat the pair was on.
“The series tells a complex story that blends human drama and legal intrigue, exploring Peter’s fierce legal battle and Laura’s family’s enduring suspicions around the case, and we think audiences will be just as intrigued by this compelling investigation as we have been.”
