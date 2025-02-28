Ex-pat Kiwi Peter Beckett died in a Central America hospital despite a dramatic rescue mission involving a kind-hearted English yachtie and four volunteer firefighters in a crocodile-infested river in Guatemala. Photo / Prime Video
* Peter Beckett’s boat cleaner raised the alarm after finding the gravely ill 68-year-old on his catamaran anchored in a river in Guatemala.
* In the pitch black, a dramatic rescue mission — featuring a nearby English yachtie and four volunteer firefighters — rushed to the scene through crocodile-infested waters to help.
* Englishman Alex Carter said he didn’t hesitate to help after his own near-death experience in Guatemalan waters in late 2023.
Warning: Includes distressing content
The kind-hearted English yachtie who answered a night-time SOS to rush to an ailing Peter Beckett has opened up on the dramatic rescue mission on a Guatemalan river.
Beckett, a former New Zealand local body politician — who was initially charged and convicted of his second wife’s death, before having the conviction overturned on appeal — died late last month aged 68.
A one-term Napier City councillor, he spent the last few years living on his beloved catamaran sailing around Central America.
But on February 8, Beckett was discovered gravely ill by a woman employed to clean his boat on the Rio Dulce River.
An alert was raised on a private Facebook page for boaties, with Englishman Alex Carter — who almost died himself in Guatemala waters about a year ago — boarding his small dinghy and battling low visibility to be one of the first to the scene.
“A doctor was injecting him with painkillers because he was in so much pain,” Carter told the New Zealand Herald from his boat, anchored at Rio Dulce.
“I was told his skin was coming off. It was bad, it was raw and it was quite worrying because I didn’t know if it was some sort of contagious skin-eating disease. But I thought I had to help this bloke because I know how it feels to be stuck out on a boat and being in pain.
“He asked me to rub the arm so I was rubbing it and soothing it and telling him, ‘You are going to be okay’, making conversation… he was scared out of his mind.
“We were trying to soothe the pain. He told me many, many times how grateful he was I was there.”
Carter had never met Beckett — who had previously posted on social media he had arrived at his “retirement destination” — but after his own near-death experience in the area was touched by his plight.
Just two days before the end of 2023, the Englishman had to be rescued from his boat in Guatemala waters and was later diagnosed with several blood clots on his brain, suffering a succession of strokes.
He was later airlifted to the UK for life-saving treatment.
“It has been a real rough year for me … and as soon as I heard about Peter’s plight I jumped in the dinghy and went straight there,” Carter said.
“I wasn’t even sure if I was a suitable person to go because I have a tiny, little two-horsepower outboard and it took me a fair while to find him.”
“That man was living on borrowed time,” the Canadian lawyer said.
“But he lived his life to [the] fullest despite the immense stress that surrounded his every step.”
Turko had defended Beckett during his battle to free his name after first being convicted of the 2010 death of his wife Laura Letts-Beckett in 2017. The conviction was overturned on appeal in late 2020.
Letts-Beckett, 50, drowned while on a fishing trip with her husband.
“If you don’t get up now, they will leave you all night, dig deep”
As Carter tried to comfort a very unwell Beckett, further help arrived in the form of four members of the Bomberos; a group of volunteer firefighters.
Carter — who said “things are a bit different out here” in terms of the emergency services in remote Guatemala — said the group’s role includes everything from battling fires to providing medical care and even recovering bodies from the waterway running through Rio Dulce.
That included debate over which hospital in the Rio Dulce area to send Beckett to, a $1000-a-night hospital at Morales, which few locals could afford to go to, or the area’s bigger and cheaper hospital used by locals.
Beckett eventually agreed to go to Morales where his chances of getting speedier care were much greater.
Carter promised to email Beckett’s daughter, which he did but without a response.
“One of the last images of Peter, and one which has stuck with me and can’t really get out of my head, is the look of fear on his face when I left him at the ambulance,” Carter said.
“He looked scared.”
But he still was confident Beckett would pull through.