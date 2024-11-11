The aspiring musician has been identified as Harry Martin, a 14-year-old guitarist from Whakatāne.
A video taken at Go Media Stadium at Mt Smart on November 10 and shared with the Herald shows the teen standing next to his sign with the words, “Swap picks bro?”
When Vedder comes down into the audience to sing during the show, he walks up to Harry and hands him a pick from his pocket, taking the teen’s red pick in return.
With his parents introducing him to their music, Harry has been a fan of Pearl Jam – whose members include Vedder, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Jeff Ament – since he was 2 years old.
While Harry’s favourite moment from the night was undoubtedly crossing paths with Vedder, he also loved hearing Better Man performed live.
“That was the first song I heard, actually.”
Harry’s unforgettable moment comes as another video emerged from Sunday night’s performance showing a budding guitarist, since identified as 17-year-old Leon Fenemor, joining Pearl Jam onstage to perform an ecstatic rendition of Neil Young’s 1991 hit Rockin’ in the Free World during the band’s encore.
When asked about Leon’s performance, Harry said he was “so proud of him” for getting on stage with the stars.
“Honestly, I wish I could be up there with him playing.”
What’s he planning to do with the prized guitar pick from the concert then? Harry is part of his own music group, playing guitar in a local band called 437 from his high school in the Bay of Plenty town.