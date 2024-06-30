Northlanders may have spotted some exciting news that will leave them dreaming of a Kiwi summer.
Award-winning home-grown talent L.A.B. will be gracing the stage at Semenoff Stadium again for their second time headlining at the venue on January 25.
Not only will they deliver a line-up of hit singles such as Casanova, Why Oh Why and In the Air - they’ll also be supported by a plethora of talented artists.
Stan Walker will bring his striking vocals; Wake Up and Forever Love songstress Aaradhna will do the same.
Also included in the line-up are roots reggae band Corrella, known for their song Blue Eyed Māori, and Māori composer and singer Aja Ropata.