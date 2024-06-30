Advertisement
L.A.B. announce Whangārei show next summer, Stan Walker among opening acts

Brodie Stone
By
2 mins to read
L.A.B will bring their talent to Semenoff Stadium next year for one show with a festival-worthy line-up. Photo / Ian Cooper

Northlanders may have spotted some exciting news that will leave them dreaming of a Kiwi summer.

Award-winning home-grown talent L.A.B. will be gracing the stage at Semenoff Stadium again for their second time headlining at the venue on January 25.

Not only will they deliver a line-up of hit singles such as Casanova, Why Oh Why and In the Air - they’ll also be supported by a plethora of talented artists.

Stan Walker will bring his striking vocals; Wake Up and Forever Love songstress Aaradhna will do the same.

Also included in the line-up are roots reggae band Corrella, known for their song Blue Eyed Māori, and Māori composer and singer Aja Ropata.

Last year’s event saw thousands flock to Semenoff Stadium for a night to remember.

L.A.B. played a range of their hits, as well as covers of songs such as Toto’s Africa, Say it Ain’t So by Weezer and Dragon’s April Sun in Cuba.

In a preview interview with the Northern Advocate for last year’s event, frontman Joel Shadbolt said he enjoyed the “different vibe” of smaller towns.

“You know, they don’t get the big concerts, so I guess it’s a novelty having a big event come to town like this.”

“Music is an escape for a lot of people, so I would like to think that our audience just come to our shows, leave everything at the door and lose themselves in the music.”

Shadbolt said he considered his band “more of a live band first and foremost”.

Next year’s event is part of a trio of concerts taking place across the motu, including in Taupō on January 18 and New Plymouth on January 11.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 10 from 12pm.

Those who sign up for the presale will be able to purchase tickets from July 8.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Northern Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

