Last year’s event saw thousands flock to Semenoff Stadium for a night to remember.

L.A.B. played a range of their hits, as well as covers of songs such as Toto’s Africa, Say it Ain’t So by Weezer and Dragon’s April Sun in Cuba.

In a preview interview with the Northern Advocate for last year’s event, frontman Joel Shadbolt said he enjoyed the “different vibe” of smaller towns.

“You know, they don’t get the big concerts, so I guess it’s a novelty having a big event come to town like this.”

“Music is an escape for a lot of people, so I would like to think that our audience just come to our shows, leave everything at the door and lose themselves in the music.”

Shadbolt said he considered his band “more of a live band first and foremost”.

Next year’s event is part of a trio of concerts taking place across the motu, including in Taupō on January 18 and New Plymouth on January 11.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 10 from 12pm.

Those who sign up for the presale will be able to purchase tickets from July 8.

