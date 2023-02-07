L.A.B performed in Whangārei on Saturday. Video / Brodie Stone

Multi-award-winning New Zealand band L.A.B entertained thousands on Saturday alongside a plethora of home-grown talent.

Attendees were treated to hit after hit as opening acts the Black Seeds performed their singles ‘So True’ and ‘Cool Me Down’ as well as Katchafire performing ‘Get Away’.

Kerikeri based artist Troy Kingi and the Promises delivered a colourful set, sporting a bright-green outfit and entertained the crowd with his eclectic blend of funk, psychedelic rock and funk, with blues, soul and roots reggae thrown in for good measure.

Kerikeri based Artist Troy Kingi was among one of the first acts of the evening, entertaining crowds as they gathered. Photo / Brodie Stone

L.A.B began their set with a striking light show as band members strolled onto the stage to ‘The Ecstasy of Gold’.

The entrance theme set the tone to what would be a world-class set, featuring not only a plethora of their own hits, but covers of songs such as Toto’s Africa, to Say it Ain’t So by Weezer, and Dragons’ April Sun in Cuba.

To call L.A.B simply a reggae act would be a sore underestimate.

Their fusion of rock, electronica, reggae and blues could be seen throughout the evening, with the bands ability to switch between genres in a seemingly effortless way.

It was a team effort from those on the stage, not just from key band-members but also of the two backing singers, who came up the front of the stage mid-performance and serenaded the crowd with their powerful voices.

A young saxophone player received much of the spotlight, with frontman Joel Shadbolt bringing her centre stage to perform to the thousands of attendees.

A crowd member also became a part of the band for a short while, when Shadbolt exclaimed, “has someone got a tambourine down there? That’s f***ing awesome!.” and allowed them to begin a song.

The lighting was just one key feature of L.A.B's striking performance in Whangārei on Saturday. Photo / Brodie Stone

At one point Shadbolt revealed a core memory of Northland, stating, “Ladies and Gentlemen, six years ago we performed at the Tiki tavern in front of 10 people.”

The crowd responded with a roar of recognition at his mentioning of a familiar Whangārei suburb.

In a previous interview with the Northern Advocate, Shadbolt revealed his favourite song to perform live is “Controller”.

It was clear why, as the song began and the thousands-strong crowd sang along, carried by Shadbolt’s voice.

L.A.B played their hit songs ‘Mr Reggae’, as well as their newest single ‘Take it Away’ and ‘Why Oh Why’ as well as other album favourites.

But it wasn’t until after the encore and 20 minutes of covers and cheeky looks between the band mates, that the stadium finally filled with the opening riff of their hit single, ‘In the Air’.

Northland District Deployment Manager, Inspector John Fagan, said Police monitored the event and described the crowd as “generally well behaved,” however, “there were several minor isolated incidents which resulted in Police action.”

Eight people were arrested during the event in relation to disorder incidents and fighting.