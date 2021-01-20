Peaky Blinders to end with 6th season, movie is 'going to happen'

Leading man Cilian Murphy pictured as character Thomas Shelby

Bafta award winning drama series Peaky Blinders is set to release its sixth and final season, however dedicated fans have something to be excited about as there are talks of a movie.

Peaky Blinders has captivated audiences with its depiction of 20th century criminal culture in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of World War I. Following the Shelby family, the show's combination of unique costumes and dramatic violence and romanticism made it a hit with audiences since premiering in September 2013.

The series has developed a cult-like following, growing more and more in popularity over its years, with fans even adopting a slang term to identify with the show, calling themselves Peakys.

After enforced production delays due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, the show was able to begin delayed production in January this year for the final season.

Season 6 is being geared up to be the show's best yet, with creator Stephen Knight telling Deadline "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it"

Fans can hold back their tears as Knight has teased that there will be a movie. "My plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen" he mentioned in his statement to Deadline.

Dedicated Peakys have taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the final season and film.

"Season 6 of Peaky Blinders has begun filming!"

Yay!

"... It's also the final season."

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/6dC3UVcOrm — Tim Augustin (@Timster2805) January 18, 2021

Peaky Blinders final season plus a movie. LFG!!! — Chase Johnson (@ChaseJohnson914) January 19, 2021

New cast member Tommy Graham, known for his role in This Is England, will join the final season and creator Knight has his fingers crossed that Julia Roberts will be joining in with a cameo role.

The final season is set for release in late 2021 or early 2022