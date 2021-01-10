Sarah Jessica Parker confirms Sex and the City reunion for HBO Max

Kirsten Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall played four best friends in the HBO TV show. Photo / Getty Images

Sex and The City fans, this is the news you've all been waiting for.

Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed the cast of the iconic New York show will be reuniting for a reunion special shot for HBO Max.

The actress, who played sex and relationships columnist Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show set in New York City, announced the news on her Instagram account.

She shared a video with the caption: "I couldn't help but wonder...where are they now?"

The teaser featured shots of the NYC skyline, and ended with the hashtag #SATCNextChapter.

Earlier speculation of a reunion sparked a frenzy among fans of the show, which is available to watch on Neon in New Zealand.

A well-placed source told the New York Post's Page Six column late last year that SJP was interested in filming a potential reunion.

She told Entertainment Tonight in 2019: "I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media." Add to that, "sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time's Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts".

While details are scarce for now, the actress added in the interview she was interested in doing "some episodes of Sex and The City", but "wouldn't call it a reboot".

Despite the elation among SATC fanatics, some may be disappointed to learn Kim Cattrall, who played publicist powerhouse Samantha Jones in the series, will likely not reprise her role.

Cattrall commented on a 2017 feud with Cattrall and Parker, after plans for a third Sex and The City movie fell through. She told Piers Morgan she wasn't interested in playing Samantha again.

"It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no,' that I'm demanding or a diva," she said.

"And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer.

"I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it," she added, suggesting her role should be recast with a Black or Latina actress.

Sex and The City aired from 1998-2004 and was cancelled after six seasons. Two movies were released in the late 2000s and were set after the show's conclusion.