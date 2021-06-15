Paris Jackson reveals on Red Table Talk her paparazzi PTSD and how she had to 'earn' success

Paris Jackson praised her superstar father for ensuring his kids were 'cultured' and 'educated'. Photo / AP

Paris Jackson has PTSD from growing up in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson has spent her whole life in the public eye, and has said she has "standard" post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms because of her experiences with paparazzi.

Speaking with Willow Smith during an appearance on 'Red Table Talk' which will air this week, she said: "I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included. I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it's standard PTSD."

Elsewhere in the episode, Paris is also set to talk about the ways she maintains privacy in her life now that she's an adult, which includes having people in her home sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Meanwhile, Paris recently said she believes she should "earn" her success as an actress and singer, rather than using her iconic father's fame to boost her career.

During a chat with Naomi Campbell, the supermodel suggested Paris "shouldn't be doing castings" because of her famous name, but her guest disagreed and said: "Even growing up it was about earning stuff.

"If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys 'R' Us, we had to read five books.

"It's earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking 'oh I got this'.

Red Table Talk shows host Willow Smith, left, and Paris Jackson, who will appear in an episode of the talk show series to discuss living under the media glare. Photo / AP

"It's like working for it, working hard for it, it's something else entirely. It's an accomplishment."

The 'Star' actress praised the late King of Pop for ensuring his children – including Paris' two brothers, Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19 – were "cultured" and "educated" and didn't just show them the finer things in life.

She said: "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.

"It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum."