Cher co-producing own biopic with Mamma Mia! producers as she turns 75

At 75, singer, actress and activist Cher is finally getting her own biopic. Photo / Getty Images

Cher has announced that a new biopic about her is in the works, which she will also co-produce.

The superstar, who turned 75 this week, will be working alongside Gary Goetzman and Judy Craymer, who also produced the Mamma Mia! films, the second of which she starred in, reports The Guardian.

Craymer said in a press release that she and Goetzman were "thrilled" to be working with Cher again.

"One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger-than-life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision. Her unparalleled success in music, film and TV has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

Cher celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20 by sharing the news of the biopic on Twitter. Replying to a fan who said they'd been waiting 50 years for a Cher film, the singer and actor said she had "more life to live".

And during those 50 years, she's sold more than 100 million records, as well as launching a solo career after her divorce and creative split from Sonny Bono. She also pioneered the use of autotune in pop with Believe in 1998, which won a Grammy for best dance recording in 2000.

She won an Academy Award for best actress in Moonstruck, and also starred in The Witches of Eastwick, Mask, and Silkwood.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

Cher also recently co-founded Free the Wild, an organisation created to help end the suffering of wild animals kept in captivity.

The new biopic comes after a string of biographical music films of varying success, but is one of the few to feature a high-profile female musician. Rocketman, about Elton John, and Judy, about the life of Judy Garland, both received accolades.

But Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody came under fire for "straightwashing" the story behind the legendary group. And Bowie film Stardust was made without the input of Bowie's estate or the inclusion of his music, and currently sits at a rating of 21 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cher's biopic will be followed by upcoming film projects about Bob Dylan, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Marianne Faithfull, Elvis Presley, Teddy Pendergrass, and Bob Marley.