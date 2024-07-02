Advertisement
Paris Hilton shocks the internet by switching to her ‘real voice’ in congressional hearing

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
During a congressional meeting, the star dramatically changed her voice. Photo / Getty Images

Media mogul Paris Hilton has been dubbed as having a ‘baby voice’ as she often speaks in a high-pitched tone on TV. But during a congressional hearing that focused on improving child welfare protection, the star left fans in shock when she appeared to drastically change her voice.

During a meeting about foster and youth rehabilitation reform, the 43-year-old hotel heiress spoke to a congressional panel about the abuse she experienced in one such institution as a child.

Daily Mail reports that Hilton switched to a deeper register to handle the sobering topic, stunning the internet. Fans even suggested she should get into politics.

@dailymail

Paris Hilton's voice switch during a speech with the US Congress has left fans baffled with many believing her 'deep voice' is her 'real' one. The socialite spoke to representatives to discuss why mental health and counseling should be included in child welfare programs. 🎥 C-SPAN #news #parishilton #celebrity #voiceswitch #voicechange #celebritynews

♬ original sound - Daily Mail

In a clip that’s since gone viral, Hilton was asked to explain how mental health and counselling support could be integrated into child welfare programmes.

Hilton began by complimenting United States Representative Claudia Tenney’s jacket.

“Thank you, I enjoyed our Zoom call. I love your jacket. The sparkles are amazing,” she said in her usual high-pitched voice.

Tenney replied that she had a “little bling” for the day.

But when the conversation steered to a more serious topic, Hilton’s voice also changed.

“I think the most important thing is we need access to therapy, counselling, mentorship, and other community-based programmes,” she said.

Her shift led the internet into a frenzy, with many fascinated by the sudden change.

Hilton's 'baby voice’ is part of the character she plays. Photo / Getty Images
One fan recalled Hilton admitting that her ‘baby voice’ is part of the character she plays, adding, “Nothing wrong with that”.

Another said the star had been “wearing her persona like a skin suit” for a long time and was fascinated that she could step in and out of it so quickly.

“If you’ve ever watched ANYTHING from Paris Hilton - this is normal. She uses the baby voice as a coping mechanism and also to come off as unassuming,” shares another user. “The ‘code-switch’ is her actual voice. She learned it from her mom. They talk about it often.”

The hotel heiress’ voice has been a hot topic for years.

In an interview with Alison Hammond at This Morning in the UK, Hilton stunned the host with her deep tone.

“This is the authentic Paris? This isn’t the voice I remember,” exclaimed Hammond.

Hilton says, “This is my real voice, that was a character.

“I am not a dumb blonde, people - I am just good at playing it. After the good life I got stuck in playing that role.”

