The heiress says her own past trauma is one of the reasons she opted to use a surrogate. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This article contains references to sexual and physical abuse.

Paris Hilton has revealed one of the main reasons she opted to use a surrogate for the birth of her two children was the trauma of her teenage years.

In a candid interview with Romper, the heiress said she still has “so much PTSD from what [she] went through” when she was at Utah’s Provo Canyon School for troubled youths.

“If I’m in a doctor’s office [and] I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and can’t breathe,” she confessed to the publication.

“I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby - growing inside someone who has such high anxiety.”

In 2020, the socialite claimed she had been physically, sexually, and emotionally abused during a year she spent at the school, according to Page Six.

She alleged part of the abuse included nonconsensual gynaecological examinations, during which she was held down against her will.

The school has previously defended itself, saying it does “not condone or promote any form of abuse”. The educational facility has since been purchased by a different company, which said in a statement to Romper that it cannot comment on former “operations of student experience”.

The 42-year-old has shed light on her fear of pregnancy in the past during a sit-down with Glamour UK, saying “death” and “childbirth” are the “two things that scare [her] more than anything in the world”.

“I’m just so scared,” she told the publication at the time. “Leading back to Provo, of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that - the shots, the IVs that they put in.”

Hilton added during her interview with Romper that it would have been nearly impossible to juggle her intense work schedule with the often tricky side effects of pregnancy.

“My schedule is out of control,” she shared, confessing that her days are often planned a year in advance.

“There never would’ve been the right time to do it because there’s literally no time to do anything in my life,” she said.

On top of being a mum, Hilton — who secretly welcomed two kids within the last year — has many accolades.

The former Simple Life star is currently the face of Hilton Hotels, the host of the I am Paris podcast, the founder of 11:11 media company, the star of Peacock’s Paris in Love, the owner of a kitchenware brand, a DJ and also an aspiring pop star, with new music expected to be released next year.

While Hilton has admitted to not taking any maternity leave since welcoming son Phoenix in January and daughter London in November, she has noted she’s started to slow down a little bit since the arrival of her second baby.

Despite her tumultuous journey to motherhood, Hilton feels like her “life is finally complete”.

The entrepreneur says two children is the “perfect” number - however, she hasn’t completely closed the door on potentially having another.

“I used to look at my friends who’d be like, ‘Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband’, like, ‘You’re so lame. This is so fun. I can’t imagine being like that’,” she shared.

“Now I’m one of those boring people, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”



