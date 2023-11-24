Hilton hinted at the new arrival on Instagram with a pink baby outfit. Photo / YouTube

Hilton hinted at the new arrival on Instagram with a pink baby outfit. Photo / YouTube

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” reads the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix.

London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, she had said she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favourite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January.

Hilton took to Instagram at the time with a sweet photo holding her son’s hand, writing, “You are already loved beyond words.”

In a statement provided to People, the socialite said it had always been her “dream” to become a mother.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum arriving to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding in June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” Hilton said.

Hilton married Reum in November 2021. The pair had been friends for 15 years before beginning dating in November 2019. They were engaged three months later.

Additional reporting by the NZ Herald



