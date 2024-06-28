Paris Hilton recounted her experiences of institutional child abuse before the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee this week, as she urged Congress to better support youths in foster care.
“When I was 16 years old, I was ripped from my bed in the middle of the night and transported across state lines to the first of four youth residential treatment facilities,” the socialite scion of the Hilton hotels dynasty told the committee hearing on child welfare.
“These programmes promised healing, growth and support but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years.
“I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff. I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement. My parents were completely deceived, lied to and manipulated by this for-profit industry about the inhumane treatment I was experiencing.”