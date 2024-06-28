The 43-year-old media personality’s statement was her latest push for reform in what’s often called the “troubled teen” system, a largely unregulated multibillion-dollar industry that includes youth residential facilities. In recent years, Hilton has been testifying in state capitols and Washington DC in support of legislation to better protect youths and bring more oversight to the programmes.

In the 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris, she accused staff at Provo Canyon School, a Utah boarding school, of abusing her. Soon afterwards, she led a protest calling for the shutdown of the school, which she called “the worst of the worst”.

In a 2021 opinion article in The Washington Post, she detailed “physical and psychological abuse” she said she endured from staff at all four youth facilities she attended, explaining that she was “choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep”.

In a short New York Times video in 2022, her eyes welled up as she recounted how Provo Canyon staff without medical credentials would perform what she was told were “medical exams” on her and other teenage girls in the early morning. “They would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us,” she said.

Hilton rose to fame alongside her friend Nicole Richie in the reality series The Simple Life. In addition to her activism, she’s known as an entrepreneur, influencer, podcaster and DJ.

Before she closed her statement with a call to action for Congress, she sent a message to children in foster care.

“If you are a child in the system, hear my words: I see you. I believe you. I know what you’re going through, and I won’t give up on you,” she said. “You are important, your future is important, and you deserve every opportunity to be safe and supported.”