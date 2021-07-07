Paris Hilton responds to Britney Spears' court testimony

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been friends for a long time, they are pictured here together at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been friends for a long time, they are pictured here together at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

While addressing a judge at her June 23 court hearing regarding her conservatorship, Britney Spears admitted that she initially did not believe Paris Hilton's claims of being abused at boarding school. Hilton, 40, has now spoken out about the comments made by her good friend, on her This is Paris podcast.

Hilton has reiterated her support for Spears and her continued fight against her conservatorship. The heiress has said she believes Spears only mentioned her in her testimony "as an example" of claims by female celebrities not being believed.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school. I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry. I'm an outsider," Spears told the judge at her hearing.

"And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public," the singer, 39, continued. "People would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.'"

During her podcast on Monday, Hilton discussed the comments with guests Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous.

"She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it," Hilton said. "What she said was, when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears' [or] 'It's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [them]? I didn't even believe Paris — who's gonna believe me?'"

Hilton also expressed her sympathy and support for Spears' ongoing fight against her conservatorship.

"She's built a huge empire; she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother. She's amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life," Hilton said.

The influential heiress also posted her support for Spears via Instagram.

"I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I've been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free. We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now," Hilton wrote in a caption.

Spears' conservatorship is an ongoing battle for the pop star, with a recent legal request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from the order denied by the courts. Meanwhile, the Toxic singer's court-appointed lawyer in the case, Sam Ingham has filed documents asking to be officially dismissed as her council. It seems Ingham is unhappy about Spears' testimony claiming she was not told she could petition to end her conservatorship, while Ingham claims he "regularly gave Britney options" but she didn't want to follow through.