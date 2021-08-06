Paris Hilton isn't pregnant (yet) but 'can't wait' to have babies

Paris Hilton says she "can't wait" to have children but wants to fit into her wedding dress first. Photo / Getty Images

Last week rumours circulated that Paris Hilton was pregnant. The news did not seem entirely outlandish as the socialite and heiress has recently become engaged and has been very open about her desire for children, including admitting to freezing her eggs.

The 40-year-old socialite announced her engagement to partner Carter Reum in February after a year of dating.

The This Is Paris star announced that she decided to freeze her eggs earlier this year after having a conversation with her friend Kim Kardashian West and admitted that the process was "tough" but "worth it".

She said previously: "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time ... it wasn't that bad."

However, despite her outspoken desire for children, Hilton plans to wait until after her wedding to have children.

Hilton revealed last month: "My dress is being made right now. I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part."

On her This Is Paris podcast last week Hilton addressed the pregnancy rumours. She jokingly thanked all those who had sent congratulatory messages before claiming she was pregnant with triplets.

"But yes, I am pregnant with triplets, so thank you guys for the congratulations, I really appreciate it and I am just so excited for motherhood," Hilton said, before continuing: "Actually I'm just kidding, I'm not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding."

Hilton put the pregnancy rumours down to a push-up bra, from her own lingerie line, that she wore to dinner with Reum.

While she isn't pregnant yet, the heiress says she is very ready when the time comes: "I can't wait to have babies and start a family and just move on to the next phase of my life. Because I'm just so excited for that. I'm just happy I found the perfect partner to do that with."