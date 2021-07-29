Celebrity Treasure Island 2021: Candy Lane, Game of Thrones star Joe Naufahu join the island

Candy Lane is one of the celebrities competing on TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island, which screens later this year. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's dancing queen and a Game of Thrones star will battle it out against fellow celebrities for the chance to win $100,000.

Five more celebrities join the star-studded group who will compete on an island for their chosen charities.

Today TVNZ revealed more famous faces who will be contestants on the brand-new season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Candy Lane

An icon of our screens, Candy Lane is dancing her way to Treasure Island too.

She's supporting Endometriosis NZ, an organisation she has a family connection to.

Brynley Stent

Actor, comedian and writer Brynley Stent is competing for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ, after she sadly lost her mother to non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Brynley Stent. Photo / Supplied

She won't just be competing against other celebrities - she'll also be going head-to-head with her flatmate and comedian Chris Parker. Which flatmate will reign supreme?

Casey Frank

Former Breaker and Tall Black star Casey Frank is competing for his chosen charity, Kids Can.

Casey Frank. Photo / Supplied

Will the sports star be as quick on the island and he was on the court?

Joe Naufahu

Actor and rugby player Joe Naufahu played warlord Dothraki in Game of Thrones, and now he's trying his luck on reality TV.

Joe Naufahu. Photo / Supplied

He's aiming to win the $100k prize for Breast Cancer New Zealand, a cause close to his family.

Tegan Yorwarth

Tegan Yorwarth hosts Mai FM's Morning Crew show and is swapping the radio mic for an island up North.

Tegan Yorwarth. Photo / Supplied

She's supporting her chosen charity The Period Place.

The above stars join Kimberley Crossman, Tammy Davis, JJ Fong, Anna Simcic, Lance Savali, Angela Bloomfield, Buck Shelford, Chris Parker, Lana Searle, Joe Daymond and Jess Tyson, who have already been announced this week.

Matt Chisholm and ZM Drive host Bree Tomasel are returning to host the competition and put the celebrities through their paces.

In 2019, Coast radio host Sam Wallace fought his way to win $100,000 for his chosen charity Starship.

Check back on Sunday for the final line-up announcement.

• Celebrity Treasure Island screens on TVNZ 2 from September.