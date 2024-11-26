Blindspott, fronted by lead singer Damian Alexander, will headline the Paradise City Rock Fest in Auckland next year. Photo / Andy MacDonald

New Zealand rockers Blindspott are set to headline the inaugural Paradise City Rock Fest in Auckland early next year.

The alternative-metal legends are one of five homegrown bands on the Paradise City line-up announced on Wednesday, which also boasts three international acts.

Blindspott will headline alongside California alt-rock unit Alien Ant Farm, who are widely known for their chart-topping cover of Michael Jackson’s 1987 hit, Smooth Criminal.

Other Kiwi acts on the bill include Whanganui’s Pull Down the Sun (who were picked up by Berlin-based label Pelagic Records in 2021) and Auckland outfits Written By Wolves, The Boondocks, and Flirting with Disaster. Texas metal band Drowning Pool and Melbourne punk rockers 28 Days round out the line-up.

The festival is scheduled for February 5, 2025, at Auckland’s The Trusts Arena.