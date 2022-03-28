Will Smith celebrating his win at the Oscars after-party. Video / Twitter

Will Smith has been filmed living the high life, dancing and rapping to his own 90s hit song Gettin' Jiggy Wit' It with his Oscar in hand at an exclusive Academy Awards after-party.

The 53-year-old shocked onlookers by appearing on top of the world as he was filmed letting loose on the dance floor at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Appearing not to be too bothered by the assault that had just taken place, when asked how he was doing at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash, Smith cryptically replied: "It's all love."

Smith was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Willow, Jaden and Trey at the glitzy event - which was attended by some of Hollywood's biggest stars as well as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and the Williams sisters.

Earlier in the night, Smith sparked global headlines after storming the stage and slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face during a live broadcast seen by tens of millions of viewers.

Rock tipped the Oscar-winner over the edge after making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her G.I. Jane haircut. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has been open about her hair loss.

Will Smith (R) slaps Chris Rock onstage. Photo / Getty Images

Smith didn't mention the comedian by name throughout his Oscar acceptance speech but vaguely alluded to their scuffle and apologised to everyone but Rock.

"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award," he said. "It's not about winning an award for me; it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."

Chris Rock reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Smith went on to explain how he's had to suffer disrespect throughout his career.

"You gotta smile you gotta pretend like that's OK," he said.

By the looks of the footage, he's doing just fine.

Viewers eager enough to follow celebrity feuds were quick to point out the comedian's previous jabs at Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars, when celebrities were making a fuss over the lack of diversity.

"Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited," Rock said at the time.

It's understood the pair are expected to work out their issues at the Vanity Fair party after the now-infamous slap.

Both are expected to attend the annual Oscars bash, but it's unclear if they'll make amends before or during that soirée.

Will Smith was cutting shapes like nothing happened. Photo / Twitter

Sources told Page Six that moments after Smith "smacked the s**t" out of Rock, security immediately started strategising because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party.

Sources at the Academy Awards said everyone backstage "thought it was a joke and not real".

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who took the stage after the incident, had to pivot his speech and "went back up to lift the room".

Page Six reported Diddy talked to both Smith and Rock and the pair had agreed to make amends later in the evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Rock has "declined to file a police report", according to Variety.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme. The incident involved one individual slapping another," a statement from the LAPD read.

"The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."