Chris Rock declines to file police report after Will Smith Oscars assault: LAPD

'Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth' screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Comedian Chris Rock has declined to file a police report after being assaulted by actor Will Smith on stage during the Oscars ceremony this afternoon (NZ time).

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed that it is aware of the incident but says an individual, presumed to be Rock, has declined to file the police report.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the LAPD reportedly said in a statement.

The Oscars audience was left reeling when Smith leapt on stage to take a swing at presenter Chris Rock and yell at him after a joke was made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He poked fun at other husband-and-wife stars before turning to Pinkett Smith to say, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can't wait to see it."

The lead character in GI Jane has a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who is bald, revealed in 2018 she was diagnosed with alopecia. She can be seen rolling her eyes and looking at her husband following Rock's comments.

While Rock grinned and told the audience, "that was a nice one", all of a sudden Smith is out of his seat and storming towards Rock before taking a swing at the comedian.

Moments later, Will Smith took the stage once again, this time to receive the award for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard".

During his award acceptance speech, Smith issued an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

"I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."