'Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth' screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Will Smith has won Best Actor following a shock outburst where he punched Chris Rock onstage over a comment made about Smith's wife.

He tells the audience the character of Richard was a fierce defender of his family. He says he is being called on in his life to protect people and that he "wants to be a vessel for love."

He apologises to the Academy and his fellow nominees before becoming emotional.

He says: "I'm not crying for winning an award. It's about being able to shine a light on the people ... the entire Williams family. I look like the crazy father, just like they said."

The Oscars audience was left reeling earlier after Will Smith leapt on stage to take a swing at presenter Chris Rock before telling the comedian to "Get my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" after a joke was made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock had taken to the presenter's stage poking fun at husband-and-wife stars before turning to Pinkett Smith to say, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane two, I can't wait to see it,"

Pinkett Smith, who is bald, revealed in 2018 she was diagnosed with alopecia. She can be seen rolling her eyes and looking at her husband following Rock's comments.

While Rock grins and tells the audience, "that was a nice one", all of a sudden Smith is out of his seat and storming towards Rock before taking a swing at the comedian.

A shocked Rock responds: "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

"This is one of the most awkward moments in television."

Chris Rock appears to be struck by Will Smith on stage. Photo / Getty Images

Smith returns to his seat where he yells: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

He repeats: "Yes. Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

It's believed the outburst was also sparked by a joke Rock made at the 2016 Oscars where he quipped:

"Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited! Oh, that's not an invitation I would turn down!"

It has been reported that during the ad break fellow actor Denzel Washington pulled Smith aside to speak to him and was then seen kneeling by Pinkett Smith with his arm around her.

Meanwhile, the internet has erupted with watchers questioning whether the incident was scripted or an unexpected outburst by Smith, the favourite pick for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

