One marriage, two movie reviews: Miracle on 34th Street

5 minutes to read

Miracle on 34th Street. Photo / Supplied

By: , Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie debate the merits of one of history's most beloved Christmas films.

SCORES
Shonkiness of religious moralising: 5
Shamelessness of corporate advertising: 5
Shakenness of faith in Rotten Tomatoes: 0

SHE SAW

I cannot

