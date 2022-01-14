Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

One marriage, two movie reviews: Gold

5 minutes to read
Zac Efron in Gold. Photo / Supplied

Zac Efron in Gold. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna find themselves stuck in the middle of the desert with Zac Efron.

SCORES
Beginning: 5
Middle: 3
End: 0

SHE SAW

We're too old to have been caught up in the High School Musical mania

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.