Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

One marriage, two reviews: The Power of the Dog

5 minutes to read
The Power of the Dog. Photo / Netflix

The Power of the Dog. Photo / Netflix

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna consider what it means to be a man.

SCORES (for Greg)
Confidence: 5
Competence: 0

SHE SAW

There are two reasons I shouldn't be reviewing The Power of the Dog: One, I spent a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.