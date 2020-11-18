NZ TV Awards: Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry wins TV personality of the year

The people have spoken - Hilary Barry has been judged the nation's favourite TV personality for 2020.

Barry, who presents TVNZ's Seven Sharp alongside Jeremy Wells, was crowned the winner of the fan-voted award at the New Zealand Television Awards last night. The awards were held at Shed 10 in Auckland.

Barry edged several contenders for the gong, including MediaWorks' personalities Patrick Gower, Kanoa Lloyd, and Tova O'Brien, along with 1 News presenter and former 1 News at Six anchor Wendy Petrie.

Ashley Bloomfield, who fronted arguably New Zealand's favourite television event this year (the 1pm Covid-19 update) was a front-runner for the award, but the health director-general down the nomination because he's "not a TV personality." Bloomfield did say he was "humbled" to have been nominated.

Barry tweeted that she had voted for the health chief when news broke that he had declined the nomination.

Hilary Barry was favourite TV personality. Photo / Supplied

Barry's wit, faultless presenting plus her fearless call-outs of her outfit shamers are just some of the reason she remained a favourite this year.

Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean, last year's favourite personality, handed over the award.

Over lockdown, she entertained Kiwis with her #FormalFridays, dusting off her frocks and encouraging us to dress up at our work from home desks, and she expertly commanded an election night panel too.

She's spent the year expertly fielding off comments from viewers who definitely needed a chill pill washed down with some anti-sexism tonic. Whether it was Geoff, Jocelyn, or this week's disgruntled op-shop accuser Ken, Hilz Baz has clapped back with expert prowess every time.

Five big award winners

Best drama: One Lane Bridge - Philip Smith, Carmen J Leonard , Deb Cope. Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

One Lane Bridge, the mystery thriller set in Queenstown won the award for best drama series. The show follows Māori detective Ariki (Dominic Ona-Ariki) who grapples with his spiritual gifts as he tries to piece together a murder case, alongside Stephen (Joel Tobeck).

Joel Tobeck and Dominic Ona-Ariki star in mini-series One Lane Bridge. Photo / File

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, but fans will be pleased to know a second season is on the way.

Best actress: Miriama McDowell - Head High (South Pacific Pictures / Three)

McDowell played police officer mum Renee in Head High, in Three's TV series about rising high school rugby stars fighting for the Kiwi dream of making it big.

Best actor: Himesh Patel - The Luminaries (Southern Light Films & Working Title TV, TVNZ 1)

Patel played Emery Staines on the miniseries based on Eleanor Catton's best-selling and Man Booker Prize winning-novel.

The Luminaries - Hamesh Patel. Photo / Supplied

It was a big night overall for the series, which won awards for best script, best director, and best cinematographer.

Best comedy/entertainment programme: Wellington Paranormal - Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

The supernatural mockumentary fronted by Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary took out the award for best comedy show.

Best factual programme: Hyundai Country Calendar - Julian O'Brien, Dan Henry. TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

TVNZ's rating bonanza has remained a town and country favourite for more than half a century for a reason, and it won the award for best factual programme.