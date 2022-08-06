Insiders deny Kim Kardashian's split from Pete Davidson is because she's reuniting with the father of her children, Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Insiders deny Kim Kardashian's split from Pete Davidson is because she's reuniting with the father of her children, Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality TV star - who was married to rapper West, 45, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with him - split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 28, after nine months of dating earlier this week - but an insider quashed rumours that she is reuniting with her former husband.

A source told E! News: "The divorce is still moving forward. They are happily co-parenting."

Another source went on to claim that The Kardashians star is in a "really great place" with her ex-husband but alleged that although she participated in promotion for his Yeezy fashion line with Adidas, there is "no sign" of them getting back together.

The insider said: "[Kim and Kanye] are in a really great place. Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way, but it's not a sign of them getting back together. They are fully aligned in making their kids their priority."

The claims come just one day after it was reported on Friday (05.08.22) that the SKIMS founder - who was declared legally single back in March 2022 - had called it quits with Pete, who had been shooting a movie in Australia in recent weeks, because their hectic schedules had made it "difficult" for them to stay together.

A source said: "Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."