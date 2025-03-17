Nigel Latta was diagnosed with cancer late last year.
Six months after publicly revealing his “incurable” cancer diagnosis to the nation, Nigel Latta has said he’s responded well to cancer treatment and is no longer terminally ill. What exactly are the drugs that Latta says helped save his life?
In September 2024, Latta shared a video on social media revealing doctors had discovered an “inoperable” tumour in his stomach, explaining how he reacted and came to terms with the sobering news.
But despite doctors giving Latta a prognosis of between six and 12 months at the time, the 57-year-old author and broadcaster took to Facebook on March 16 to share some “fundamentally very, very good news”.
Recording a video message for followers, Latta said he’d “responded very well” to chemotherapy treatment and hasn’t been affected “as badly as some people”.
“I can take a whole bunch of wonder drugs and the wonder drugs are working,” Latta said in the video, adding that chemotherapy helped his stomach tumour disappear and that he is able to continue taking the cancer drugs permanently.