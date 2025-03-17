“I can take a whole bunch of wonder drugs and the wonder drugs are working,” Latta said in the video, adding that chemotherapy helped his stomach tumour disappear and that he is able to continue taking the cancer drugs permanently.

Latta did not disclose what drugs were prescribed to him in the video.

“For me, I’m that guy who got given the terrible prognosis but I’m going to be around for a long time,” he said. “My horizon now is years, and years in the future because it is all looking very well.”

Latta has since told the Herald that the “wonder drugs” he attributes to his miraculous recovery are Folfiri (5-FU + leucovorin + irinotecan) and ramucirumab.

While Folfiri is a publicly funded chemotherapy treatment in New Zealand, ramucirumab – a monoclonal antibody medication – is not.

Latta said he knows all too well about the problems plaguing cancer drug funding in New Zealand, making particular note of the inequities many Kiwis face in access to potentially lifesaving treatment.

“Some of these [treatments] are like $6000 every two weeks,” Latta told the Herald. “There are lots of people where there are drugs there that can help them, but they just can’t take them”.

“It’s a lot of money,” Latta added, drawing comparisons with his own experience recently undergoing radiotherapy.

“I had radiotherapy with a thing called Sabr 2, which I can get because I have health insurance, but for people that are in the public system, they can’t even get access,” Latta said.

“If you’re in the private system, you get this incredibly targeted radiotherapy tool which ... can literally just black the tumour and nothing else.

“But if you’re in the public system, you still get radiotherapy, but it’s bigger, broader, does more damage, has more risk.

“It’s s****y, it’s really s****y.”

Latta called for redress to how New Zealand approaches treating cancer and drug access.

Ramucirumab is not included on the list of cancer drugs the coalition Government promised to fund in June 2024 as part of the fulfilment of a National Party pre-election promise.