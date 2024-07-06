“Overwhelmed by everyone’s kind messages. I am going to go through and read them all … but first some time with my babies,” Chan-Green wrote.

She continued: “Thank you so so much for your support.”

The message was posted with a photo of what appeared to be inside her home with a television screen showing Chan-Green and fellow presenter Burr on AM’s couch. Below the TV was, presumably, Chan-Green’s 1-year-old daughter Mabel with her back turned and appearing to look at her mum on TV.

A photo credit was given to friend and sleep consultant Victoria Newport, who also shared an emotional message of support to the journalist on Instagram Stories.

“The end of an era. I have loved being a part of your Newshub journey @melchangreen. From watching with the kids in your living room to bringing them into the @amshownz studio to see their incredible Mum at work. A very proud friend,” Newport’s post read.

Chan-Green reshared her friend’s message, and added: “Couldn’t have done it without you.”

Gillies also took to Instagram to show her appreciation to the network.

“Thank you for the laughs, the memories, the love. After 23 years, this chapter closes but what a ride,” said the post, alongside a carousel of seven photos of her memories and time with Newshub and AM.

Newshub journalists from around the country reunited last night for an emotional farewell as the last 6pm live news bulletin aired. It’s been an unsettling few months for the network since its parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, announced in February its plans to axe Newshub.

Earlier this week, several journalists from the network spoke to veteran breakfast TV presenters about what it’s like to finish and turn the page.