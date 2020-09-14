Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has bounced back after having Covid-19.

Speaking to Variety, his former brother-in-law and producer partner Hiram Garcia said The Rock was heading back to film the Netflix film Red Notice. Johnson recently shared he had contracted and recovered from the virus.

"It's been an incredible process and undertaking to get a production up-and-running," Red Notice's producer Garcia says.

"Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100% behind [it]."

Advertisement

"We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to, so that we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie. We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November."

He said he wasn't too concerned about filming logistics when Johnson and his family recently tested positive for Covid-19.

"I think we're all so weather-tested, at this point. We just looked at the situation and got all the information and knew that we would adjust accordingly," he told the publication."If there has ever been a time where productions are super light on their feet and ready to pivot and adjust, it's now. Everyone's main concern was just that he and his family were safe, and once we knew that they were safe, the rest would work itself out."

Red Notice also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and is scheduled for release next year.

Johnson revealed he, his wife and two daughters tested positive for the virus in an Instagram video earlier this month.

"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19," he announced.

The actor shared that while his daughters also contracted the virus, it was he and his wife Lauren who were hardest hit by Covid 19.

"It was a little bit different for Lauren and I, we had a rough go, but we got through it. We got through it as a family."

Advertisement

Johnson shared that both he and his wife, as well as their daughters Jasmine and Tiana have come out of the virus "stronger".

"We are stronger, we are better and we did it together."