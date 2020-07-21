While Kanye West is normally mocked for his bizarre behaviour, his latest stunt has fans genuinely concerned for his mental health.

Kanye, 43, took to Twitter today with a flurry of illiterate updates, where he appeared to accuse his wife Kim Kardashian-West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up".

The rapper, who has bipolar disorder, posted the alarming tweets from his ranch in Wyoming.

In a since deleted tweet, he addressed his wife and mother-in-law directly, writing simply: "Kris and Kim, call me now" before posting a screenshot of a text message to Jenner, in which he accused her of "avoiding" his calls.

Part of the rapper's strange series of tweets that have since been deleted.

In separate tweets, Kanye also compared his life to the movie Get Out — a movie about an African-American man who is brought to his white girlfriend's family home and uncovers a series of disturbing details about them — and called out Jenner for her handling of his wife's sex tape and Playboy shoot.

West's name is currently trending on Twitter, with thousands expressing fears for the musician's wellbeing, while others are being slammed for "dangerously" encouraging him to speak out and express himself.

TO ALL THE PEOPLE SUPPORTING KANYE’S BREAKDOWN: wtf is wrong with you?! He isn’t having a “genius breakthrough” or “speaking the truth,” he is having a real mental breakdown. The things that lead to people dying or going to a point of no return. Just stop. This is truly sad. — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) July 21, 2020

Hear me out.



Kanye is the voice in his own head speaking outloud...



He cant decipher whos speaking. One of them voices is right and the other is outta pocket.



Ive had bi polar schizophrenic friends who just cant decipher whos speaking



Happens when ur stressed. https://t.co/HrpoijEu7q — CHUCK INGLISH (@Chuckisdope) July 21, 2020

Trevor Noah on Kanye: “Honestly, guys, I don’t know what to make of this. Because my takeaway from this event is that Kanye West doesn’t seem well. I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away.” https://t.co/dfH3GZksZQ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) July 21, 2020

This Kanye twitter episode is just sad. I hope someone has the ability to intervene and help him. That's all. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) July 21, 2020

it hurts seeing kanye this way.

dude aint been the same since he lost his mom b.



this shit is not okay. — juice wayne (@visecs) July 21, 2020

no matter what the general public is saying, kanye west needs help & he needs to not reject it. Hopefully he’ll take help when it is presented to him. & I’m going to be praying for him and his family. As should y’all. End of the story. — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) July 21, 2020

As someone who has appreciated #Kanye’s musical brilliance from a young age watching his mental health deteriorate before our eyes has been tragic. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) July 21, 2020

It comes after West's emotional presidential rally in South Carolina yesterday, where he told the crowd he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child, North, 7.

"She (Kim) said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. When you take the pills, and if you take it, the baby's gone," he said.

"I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on. I'm in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I had my laptop up, and I got all my creative ideas – I got my shoes, I got my next album cover, I got all this – and the screen went black and white. And God said, 'If you f*** with my vision, I'm going to f*** with yours.'

"And I called my wife and she said, 'We're gonna have this baby'."

West has previously confirmed in interviews that he has bipolar disorder.

In 2018, the cover of his Ye album featured the line: "I hate being bipolar. It's awesome."

He later said in an interview: "I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."

On a more serious note, Kim Kardashian told Vogue in 2019 of her husband's struggles with the disorder.

"I think some of the hurtful things that I read online: 'What is she doing? She's not stopping him …' Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with?," the reality star said.

"That's my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong.

"Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

