Bragging rights

In this day and age, when many of us now work from home, it would seem that we must resort to this thing that most of us hate - bragging; tooting your own horn to your boss and colleagues may be necessary in order to get credit and recognition. But how do you brag without sounding conceited? Meredith Fineman, author of Brag Better: Master the Art of Fearless Self-Promotion, provides us some tips over at Fast Company. Here are some of them. When sharing your accomplishments, Fineman recommends using three pillars: proud, loud and strategic. "Being proud is most difficult for some people," she says. "Acknowledge what you've done and be proud of it." Being loud about your accomplishments isn't about volume. It's about repetition and consistency.

Vampire slaying kit

An antique, brass-trimmed wooden box holds all the tools that you might require in order to slay a vampire, including a 19th-century Bible, crucifixes and a pistol. This "vampire-slaying kit" is estimated to be worth about £2000 ($3830) to £3000, according to Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire, England. Lined with crimson silk, the inside of the lid is decorated with an oval enamel painting showing Christ's resurrection. Next to that painting is an ivory carving of a wolf wearing a hooded robe and carrying rosary beads. The "vampires" were usually identified as such because people did not understand how infectious diseases spread, or because they misinterpreted a corpse's appearance during natural decomposition. (Via Live Science)

Unreasonable job

Hate your job?

In Japan, there's a saying that commonly comes up if someone is talking about how they don't like their job: "Toriaezu san nen". Loosely translated, it means, "Give it three years", with the implication being that you shouldn't quit any job until you've worked it for three years, so that you won't end up with a resume that makes you look lazy, flighty, whiny or otherwise undesirable to potential future employers.