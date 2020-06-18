It's 11 years since Susan Boyle made her debut on Britain's Got Talent with I Dreamed a Dream, and the 59-year-old star just proved she's still got it.

Boyle took part in her first ever TikTok dance on Wednesday and showed off some trendy moves, according to the Daily Mail.

The star's socially distanced jig to Laxed Siren Beat by Auckland high school student Jawsh 685 was uploaded to the app by friend Gez Rae.

Boyle wiggled her hips and moved her arms to the beat of the song while wearing a floral summer dress and straw hat.

She danced to the beat of Auckland teen Jawsh 685. Photo / TikTok

The Scottish singer revealed in February that she'd been taking dance lessons with the goal of appearing on British dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing.

"Someone suggested I would be good on Strictly Come Dancing. Yeah, I would like that. I've got some moves. I've been taking dance lessons," Boyle said at the time.

The superstar revealed earlier in the year that during her first Britain's Got Talent Audition she felt like an "act in a freak show".

Susan Boyle has proven she's still got some moves. Photo / Getty Images

Boyle, who came runner-up in the 2009 season of the show, said she felt "suffocated" when she first took to the stage.

"It was incredibly difficult to come to terms with for a time," she told the Irish Mirror.

"But the positives have far outweighed the negatives."

But she blew away judges with her version of Les Miserables' I Dreamed A Dream, becoming one of the most iconic reality stars of all time.