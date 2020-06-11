Jason Derulo and Auckland high school student Jawsh 685 have reportedly put their differences aside and come together after a public feud.

Less than a month after international star Jason Derulo came under fire for sampling a piece of music by rising Kiwi musician Joshua Stylah (aka Jawsh 685), the two have now released a collaboration.

Jawsh 685, a high school student from Auckland, is responsible for one of the most viral pieces of music on TikTok - Laxed (Siren Beat).

The beat is now being used in a new track by the New Zealander and Jason Derulo: Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat).

Columbia Records, which signed the Auckland teen, announced yesterday that Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo have "put aside their differences and come together".

Credits for Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) list Jawsh 685 as the artist (along with Derulo), sole producer and co-writer on the track, along with Jacob "J Kash" Kasher, Phil Gress and Derulo.

The drama began when Derulo used the teen's track without permission.

The 17-year-old student and music producer Joshua Stylah, AKA Jawsh 685, went viral on TikTok with his track Laxed (Siren Beat), racking up tens of millions of views.

Not long after that, the pop singer was instantly blasted for not properly crediting Stylah for his track after he teased Savage Love on TikTok.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald at the end of May, the South Auckland TikTok sensation revealed he was still "upset" with R&B star Jason Derulo after the US hitmaker took his song without permission, and revealed details of his upcoming releases.

He went viral on TikTok with his track Laxed (Siren Beat), racking up tens of millions of views, before he was caught up in controversy when Jason Derulo used the popular song without permission.

The Manurewa High School student told the Herald: "I'm still a little upset he used my beat without permission. An apology would be good."

The two have now ended their feud and the collaboration dropped on streaming platforms at 12am on Thursday, with all credits where credits were due.