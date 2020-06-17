The Chase was a key piece of entertainment for many New Zealanders during our Covid-19 lockdown, and quizmaster Paul Sinha has shared what it was like contracting the virus.

"The Sinnerman" told Mike Hosking about his life in lockdown and says two days after he moved out closer to the countryside for isolation he came down with the virus.

He says he was grateful for the chance to take a break from the "hard work" of being a quizmaster and take the time to hone his skills.

"It's been an adventure," Sinha says.

He says he was unable to get a test when suspected he had the virus and the advice at the time was to stay at home. He contacted his friends who were doctors who confirmed his symptoms were consistent with the virus.

"What I did have was colossal tiredness, a persistent cough, a swinging fever, loss of taste and smell," Sinha told Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

"It wasn't too bad, except for two days when I was very unwell indeed."

Sinha has a medical degree but he admits his brain was never well suited to the scientific field.

"I'm a better comedian and quizmaster than a doctor," Sinha says and notes that his fame on The Chase helps crowds warm up to his comedy. The British star was due to perform at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival in May, but the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lockdown restrictions have meant The Chase is working on a new way to film the show.

"We have hope, we have a contingency plan on The Chase to make it 'corona-suitable'," he says.

"It's just a question of lockdown being eased down."

While the world waits for new installments of the quiz show, a new spin-off show Beat The Chasers screens in New Zealand later this month.

So, how does someone beat a chaser?

"We're not computers, we're not machines, we don't know everything," Sinha says.

He admits he is jealous of people who grew up with the internet and are used to having instant access to information.

Despite Sinha's medical degree, he reckons general knowledge in the arts and literature categories is usually more useful. He says host Bradley Walsh is less likely whip out a difficult maths or science question.

• Beat The Chasers screens in New Zealand on TVNZ from June 28.