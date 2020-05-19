Fans of Tiger King can now ward off coronavirus in style with the release of Carole Baskin's own range of face masks.

Late-stage capitalism has brought together 2020's two most important storylines to see the founder of Big Cat Rescue release the stylish accessory online, prompting a flood of interest.

"Hey all you cool cats and kittens!" wrote Baskin on Facebook, because of course she did.

"Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole's favorite tag line!

Choice of black or leopard print!"

The masks will set you back $18, not excluding postage, and are fully washable.

Baskin was one of the breakout stars from Netflix's lockdown hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The docuseries, following maverick zoo owner Joe Exotic and his epic battle against wildlife campaigner Baskin, was a massive success around the globe and has sparked spinoffs, trends and conspiracy theories aplenty.

Baskin has been tricked by You Tube pranksters, accused of murder, blamed for the coronavirus pandemic and, perhaps most damning, been spotted in Palmerston North.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic languishes in prison after being convicted on trying to arrange the murder of Carole Baskin.

But Nicholas Cage has been tipped to play Exotic in a new film, so he has that going for him.