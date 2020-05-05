Tiger King star and Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage has blamed arch nemesis Carole Baskin for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passage, 22, spoke to FUBAR Radio, taking aim at Baskin for the Covid-19 panemic that has killed more than 250,000 worldwide.

In his foul-mouthed rant, he singled out Baskin over the crisis, while discusing the long-lasting effects Covid-19 will have on the world.

"There is only one person that we can blame for this and that is Carole f*****g Baskin."

He went on to say: "Some things that I think are gonna be really great that come out of this is since we have so much time to really focus on ourselves and see what matters, we can do a lot of self-reflection.

"This quarantine is tough and it's really hard to stay positive, but you can do it. I know it all sucks."

Tiger King's Dillon Passage has blamed his husband Joe Exotic's arch nemesis Carole Baskin for the coronavirus pandemic. Photo / Joe Exotic / Instagram

Passage used the interview to offer advice to those struggling to deal with lockdowns and restrictions around the world.

"Some of the things that really help me is I have a group of friends that are constantly messaging me and we talk all day long.

"We send each other videos of previous festivals and pictures of stuff of when we would hang out. It's the little things that'll brighten your day.

"Also stay active. You can do a lot of stuff from home and it's gonna keep you energised and that's also gonna boost your mood."

Passage's husband Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against his exotic animal rival Baskin, 58, documented in documentary phenomenon, Tiger King.

Tiger King tells the story of zoo owner Exotic as he spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in the true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

Exotic has recently reached out to Donald Trump, pleading with the president to pardon him for his crimes.

Joe Exotics husband Dillon Passage blames the Covid-19 pandemic on Carole Baskin. Photo / Carole Baskin / Facebook

Exotic's team have had the slogan "President Trump, please pardon Joe Exotic" put on a bus in a bid to spread their message further, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Exotic previously insisted he is "done with the Carole Baskin saga" and doesn't have any interest in reigniting his feud with the animal rights activist and just wants to get his life back.

Speaking from jail, he said: "It's now time to turn the tables and Joe get out of jail a free man and exonerated from all of these charges."