Even since the Tiger King docu-series launched on Netflix, fans have been quick to share hilarious memes, jokes and parodies on the stars in the film.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness centres on the murder-for-hire story of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his rival, cat-activist and non-profit owner Carole Baskin.

The bizarre story mixed with outlandish cast members not only makes a great show, but has encouraged fans, including Kiwis, to share hilarious videos on the social media platform TikTok.

One cheeky Kiwi shared a video of woman, with long curly hair, riding a bicycle — joking that it's Exotic's rival.

"Guys, I'm not even kidding. Carole Baskin is in Palmerston North. Look," the Tik Tok user says in the video.

Many caught on to the joke, as during the film Baskin is seen talking about and riding her bicycle as part of her daily routine.

Carole Baskin features in the docu-series Tiger King.

The user also starting singing the tune of a popular Tiger King remix that was made with the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's song Savage.

During the docu-series, the case of Baskin's missing wealthy husband, Don Lewis, was raised, with many speculating that she killed him to inherit his money.

A dance trend to the Tiger King version of the song has become popular on Tik Tok, with Kiwis doing their best impressions of Exotic.









And a shoutout to those who are in the same boat at this Kiwi bloke.