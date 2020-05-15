Kendall Jenner was never told she could be struggling with anxiety.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star remembers having a panic attack when she was younger but it was never described as that, and she felt she had been dismissed when it was revealed there was nothing physically wrong with her.

READ MORE:

• Kendall Jenner's 'raw,' personal story turns out to be paid sponsorship

• Kendall Jenner's bizarre nude photo shoot

• Kendall Jenner named in worrying 'sadfishing' trend for teens online

• Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson step out in Kiwi designer Paris Georgia

She recalled: "I was really, really young and I remember feeling like I couldn't breathe and ran in to my mom and like, 'Mom I can't breathe. Something must be wrong'. She, of course, took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure I was all okay physically and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety.

Advertisement

"Maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on ... I would have crazy panic attacks. I finally kind of got the information that I needed about it. Honestly, what I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone."

However, now Kendall knows what she is struggling with, she has found new ways to cope with her anxieties and can calm herself down easier.

Speaking to Good Morning America about coping with her own anxiety, she added: "On the days that I don't really have as much going on I tend to get a bit anxious and to calm myself down I'll usually read a book or meditate."

Kendall previously opened up about her anxiety, admitting she is a "hypochondriac".

She said: "Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl."

And Kendall is "still trying to cope" with her anxiety.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show a couple of years ago, she said: "I'm still trying to cope with my ongoing anxiety."

A counsellor added: "You need to have a better work/life balance."