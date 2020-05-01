A live-action Hercules film is rumoured to be in the works, as Disney apparently thinks it's time to bring the 1997 classic back to the big screen.

According to Metro UK, Variety confirmed that Marvel's Avengers filmmakers the Russo brothers will be producing the film, while action specialist Dave Callahan is working on its script.

It's not yet confirmed who will be directing the film, but Jon Favreau is rumoured to be a possibility.

It's clear that the film will feature the original songs from the animated film, to the delight of fans.

One wrote on Twitter: "Okay unlike Mulan I need Hercules to be a shot by shot remake. They can add new things just DONT TAKE ANYTHING OUT."

Please cast everyone correctly & don’t remove ANY scenes or character from the original movie like y’all did Lion King 🙄 or this will flop.... Hercules gotta be one of the best Disney films out there and you can argue wit ya mama https://t.co/H6EFbcYSWu — keeks 🍫 (@kierrvv_) April 30, 2020

Another commented: "If there's any Disney remake that I think could really be unique and wildly exciting is that of #Hercules (sic). I especially envision how great the opening scene could look with today's CGI and cine work. I hope that Disney can prove me right."

Fans are already full of ideas about who will play the Muses. Photo / YouTube

Fans are calling for Danny DeVito to reprise his role as Phil, as well as campaigning for Ariana Grande to be involved after she recently covered I Won't Say I'm In Love.

The pre-2000s Disney film is known for being way ahead of its time, from its hero's feminist love interest Megara to its muses.