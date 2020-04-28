Sun, sea and sandy scythe

Photo / Supplied

Inspired by Water Safety NZ's Swim Reaper campaign from 2016 — where the reaper hits the beaches to remind people of the risk of drowning in the run-up to summer — a Florida lawyer is doing the same to encourage social distancing. Daniel Uhlfelder initially wore the all-in-black outfit and carried a scythe on Florida beaches while advocating against privatising Florida beaches; now he's concerned state officials are opening beaches prematurely.

How they say "going Dutch" in various countries

1. Going Roman (Italy)

2. Pay the bill the German way (Turkey)

3. American style (Mexico)

4. English style (Egypt)

5. Make separate cash registers (Germany)

6. By the law of Christ, each one with his own stew (Guatemala)

(Via @AdamCSharp)

Job won't be completed in an afternoon

Jigsaws have been big in lockdown, but none quite this big. Kodak has released what it calls the "world's largest puzzle" and you'll need an extended period of lockdown and a spacious pet-free lounge to do it in. Measuring 8.7m wide and 1.8m tall, the puzzle consists of 27 distinct photographs of landmarks from around the world, including the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum, and the Taj Mahal. (Via Mental Floss)