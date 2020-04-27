After announcing they're divorcing after ten years together, Kristin Cavallari has now accused Jay Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct".

The 'Very Cavallari' star announced is separating from her husband, and in divorce filings obtained by TMZ, she cited the reason for their divorce as both "inappropriate marital conduct" and "irreconcilable differences".

According to the documents, Kristin listed their date of separation as April 7, whilst in his own papers, Jay dated their split as April 21.

TMZ reports Kristin, 33, alleges Jay "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper".

The 'Hills' alum also insinuates Jay, 36, has accused her of misconduct, writing in her divorce filing: "Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband."

However, TMZ claims Jay's papers don't mention any form of misconduct.

Kristin is also asking for primary physical custody of their three children - Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four - and wants Jay to have visitation, whilst Jay is seeking joint custody.

The blonde beauty's papers read: "She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent."

Whilst Jay's state: "Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children."

And Kristin has filed to claim child support from Jay to pay for the health insurance of their brood, as well as to maintain a life insurance policy where she is listed as sole beneficiary.

The couple - who have been together for 10 years and married in 2013 - announced their split over the weekend with a social media post which read: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.