BV or thrush? Know the difference

Your symptoms could mean you need a different treatment to what you thought.

While many women are familiar with the dreaded itch “down there”, vaginal thrush isn’t the only infection to affect our intimate area – and knowing the difference is imperative.

Another common culprit is bacterial vaginosis, or ‘BV’: a condition caused by an imbalance between the “good” and “bad” bacteria that naturally occur within the vagina in women of childbearing age.

Women can often mistake BV for thrush, but these are two distinct infections that should be treated differently. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the symptoms and how do I tell them apart?

Although both vaginal thrush and BV can cause unusual discharge, it differs in appearance depending on which condition you have. Thrush can produce an odourless, thick, white discharge, while BV will typically cause a thin, greyish-white discharge.

But the key distinction is that women with BV may experience a strong, “fishy” odour, while thrush is typically odourless. BV’s unpleasant odour is its most common symptom and usually sets it apart from other vaginal infections, such as thrush.

It’s important women understand the differences so they can be treated properly.

How can I treat bacterial vaginosis?

Recurrent BV

Fleurstat BV gel can be used (when you don’t have symptoms) to help prevent recurrent BV and it’s symptoms including abnormal vaginal odour and discharge. However, please see your doctor if you have recurrent BV.

Changing certain hygiene habits can also help prevent BV. Using soapy water, perfumed products or other products to clean inside the vagina may increase the risk of getting BV so experts recommend washing the area with warm water only. And while BV is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI), certain sexual activities such as having multiple partners or engaging in unprotected sex, may increase the risk of BV.

When should I see my doctor?

If you are unsure whether you have BV, suspect you have recurrent BV, another vaginal infection or if you think you may be at risk of an STI, always consult your doctor. You should also see your doctor if your BV symptoms persist after seven days or recur within two weeks of finishing treatment.

